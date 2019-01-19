Zain Imam on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Rohit Shetty motivated us to perform better

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has been keeping the audience entertained with some really thrilling tasks. With popular celebrities on board, the show has been serving great episodes for a few weeks now. Zain Imam, who has impressed all with his powerful performances on the show, recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about his experience of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Imam said, “It was outstanding, crazy and pathbreaking for me in every sense. Each day brought out a new emotion. I can still recall every day clearly that we spent on the shoot. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

As he spoke about the show being a life-changing experience, we asked him about the lessons he learnt through the show. “Patience. The task is not only about being physically fit but also being mentally strong. After the show, I realised how one needs to train their mind to fight all odds whenever needed,” the Naamkarann actor shared.

While the reality show has never been an easy ride, it definitely helps contestants to overcome their fears. Sharing more on the same, Zain Imam said, “Height has been a phobia from a very long time. I won’t say I have overcome it as I am still scared of it (laughs). But it was my biggest achievement to jump off a 50-floor building. The temperature was freezing and I never thought I would be able to do it. Thanks to the Almighty, who gave me so much strength.”

Viewers have witnessed the close bond between contestants through their various social media posts. Sharing about the time he spent with fellow contestants, the actor said, “We were all in the same boat. Dealing with the creepy crawlies and weather harshness was unbearable. So we became each other’s strength. Also, we were living in tents together through the day, even sharing toilets. So we never felt like celebrities. It was more like friends hiking.”

Host Rohit Shetty is known to be a tough taskmaster on Khatron Ke Khiladi. When asked if he was intimidated by Shetty, Imam said, “Yes, he is a taskmaster but Rohit sir has been the motivating factor for all of us. His words of encouragement always came as a support to all of us. Before the tasks, he would really prep us up. I think his involvement in the show really helps contestants perform better.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 airs every weekend 9 pm on Colors.