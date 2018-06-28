Zain Imam on his preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi: I am working a lot on my strength

Zain Imam is currently preparing for his next big outing – Khatron Ke Khiladi. Zain Imam is currently preparing for his next big outing – Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Flying high after the success of Naamkarann, Delhi boy Zain Imam is all set to appear in &TV’s supernatural horror drama Laal Ishq. At the sidelines of its launch, indianexpress.com caught up with Zain for an exclusive chat about his journey and his upcoming stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about how life has changed for him, the young star said, “It’s amazing how much people love me. The show garnered affection from the audience across the globe, and I just can’t thank my stars enough. After I did Tashn-E-Ishq, there was a lot of love and attention and with Naamkarann, it has only increased.”

Zain started with youth show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and when asked if he had his doubts of getting into the world of dailies, he smiled to say, “I know when it comes to serials, you cannot predict the future but I had no apprehensions. I can never say no to work but I was choosy and only did the ones where I was confident about my part.”

Not a trained actor, Zain confessed he learnt everything before the camera and now can proudly claim he has improved a lot from where he started. Talking about his journey, he shared, “I come from a corporate background and my parents gave me a year to try my luck in this industry. I had gone through a lot during the period but now they are proud to see me here. While people assume that a good face is all that it takes I think it’s just a minor requirement for you need to know your craft well. If you can’t convince your audience or are not honest in front of the camera, your looks will not be able to save you.”

While he is being hailed as the new poster boy of romance, the actor wants to experiment. “I am still learning the ropes of the craft and doing varied shades will help me to polish my skills. I want to experiment with my roles and mediums.”

Not in a hurry to take up another show, Zain is currently preparing for his next big outing – Khatron Ke Khiladi. “I feel lucky and blessed that in such a short journey, I have managed to get such good offers and it’s all thanks to the previous shows that I have done. Honestly, I am really excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have got myself a personal trainer and I am working a lot on my strength. I have a major sweet tooth issue but I am trying my best to avoid it. I haven’t got time to learn swimming but I am hoping I manage to brave the tasks in the show.”

And when asked about his phobias, Zain laughed to say, “I am not telling you that. The makers might just read it and put me in that situation.”

