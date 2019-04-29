Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam: Will never let success get to my head

Star Plus’ recently launched Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna has been well appreciated by fans for its mysterious storyline and some impressive performances. While Shrenu Parikh as Janhvi has left all confused about her real motive, Zain Imam has been pulling heartstrings as the goody-two-shoes Kabir Mittal.

After a successful stint as a model, Zain debuted on television with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He has also been part of shows like Tashan-E-Ishq, Naamkarann, Ishqbaaaz among more. He was recently also seen fighting his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Zain recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about his new daily, his choice of projects, being a favourite among girls and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Q. Tell us more about your character Kabir in Ek Bhram – Sarvagun Sampanna.

I play an army officer, who has immense love for his family and friends. He marries his best friend’s widow and that creates a rift between him and his family. How he fights to get this girl an acceptance in the family will be for all to see. Kabir and his father are also always at loggerheads and that is an interesting side to my character. And of course, Shrenu Parikh plays the ‘sarvagun sampanna bahu’ in the family. She might come across as the perfect daughter-in-law, but she is there with a hidden motive.

Q. We have always seen you as the face of your shows, but Shrenu seems to be hogging limelight this time. As an actor, does that affect you?

It doesn’t really matter. People know I am the lead in the show. Also, it was a promotional strategy to promote Shrenu’s character initially. We wanted the audience to get to know the show better. Gradually, they will get to know more about the other characters also. Personally, I have always picked content-driven shows and characters that are really powerful. That’s of primary importance to me.

Q. But do you feel times have changed for male actors on television? Earlier they just stood around like furniture, while the plot revolved around the female leads.

(Laughs) Actually, you are right, times have indeed changed. Male actors are no more mere furniture in a show. If you remember, I played an IPS officer in Naamkarann. And the role was equally important as the lead girl. Similarly, this show is also incomplete without Kabir Mittal.

Q. You became the poster boy for romantic roles after Naamkarann. Didn’t you want to play safe and do similar roles than experiment with something like this?

Naamkarann wasn’t just about romance but yes, fans did love me a lot in that. As an actor, I never want to play safe. I would rather do strong and different roles. And whatever I take up, I want to justify it completely.

Q. At the launch of the show in Udaipur, you were greeted by a fan, who had tattooed your name on her wrist. What do you feel has made the audience love you so much?

Well, I think my attitude has really worked well for me. I don’t think I have changed at all. Being grounded has helped me connect with my audience. I really believe that once an actor starts having an air about themselves, that’s the start to their downfall. I will never let success get to my head.

Q. Lastly, your stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi was much appreciated. Any plans to do another reality show?

I haven’t thought about it much. Honestly, I never felt that reality shows were all real but Khatron Ke Khiladi was a show that I really wanted to do. When they called me, I was like give me less money but I will definitely do it (smiles).