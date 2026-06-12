Zabaan Sambhal Ke actor Dinyar Tirandaz dies

Veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, known for his work in television and films, died in Mumbai on June 11, 2026. The actor was best known for his comic performances and memorable portrayal of Parsi characters, making him a familiar face for audiences across generations. The news of his demise emerged on social media on Thursday, prompting condolences from colleagues, fans and members of the film fraternity.

The news was first shared by the Facebook group “Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide – The Hyderabadi Page.” The post read, “Mr Dinyar Tirandaz brother of Late Rustom Tirandaz has left for his heavenly abode. Paidust today at Wadia Bungli, Bombay, at 3:45 pm. Sarosh Yazad Ni Panah. Ashem Vohu.”

The update was later reposted by several Instagram pages bringing the news to a wider audience. According to the Facebook post, Tirandaz breathed his last at 3:45 pm at Wadia Bungli in Mumbai.

However, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

As news of his passing spread online, members of the film and television fraternity paid tribute to the veteran performer. Actor Suresh Menon expressed his grief by commenting, “Om Shanti,” while actress Chitrangda Singh shared folded-hands emojis as a mark of respect. Actor Uday Tikekar and several fans also conveyed their condolences on social media.

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About Dinyar Tirandaz

Dinyar Tirandaz built a reputation as one of the industry’s most dependable character actors, bringing warmth, humour and authenticity to every role he portrayed. Though he was rarely seen in lead roles, his distinctive personality and effortless comic flair made him instantly recognisable to viewers.

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He made his acting debut with the 1984 film Duniya and gradually established himself across multiple entertainment platforms. On television, he featured in popular shows such as Nukkad and Byomkesh Bakshi, earning appreciation for his versatile performances.

However, it was his portrayal of Mr. Keki Daruwala in the iconic sitcom Zabaan Sambhal Ke that became the defining role of his career. The quirky and lovable character remains one of the most memorable Parsi representations on Indian television and continues to be fondly remembered by audiences.

Alongside his television work, Tirandaz appeared in several notable Hindi films over the years. His filmography includes Hello Brother, Albela, Chalte Chalte, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kya Kehna, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

His final known screen appearance came in the 2017 Gujarati family drama Wass…up! Zindagi.

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Beyond acting, Tirandaz was also associated with theatre. According to the Facebook post announcing his demise, he co-owned a theatre company with his wife. The post further mentioned that he owned a metal polishing business.

With a career that stretched across television, films and theatre, Tirandaz leaves behind a rich legacy of performances that continue to entertain.