Friday, October 12, 2018
Yuvika Choudhary-Prince Narula look too much in love at their sangeet ceremony

After their mehendi and engagement ceremony on Wednesday, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a cocktail party and sangeet ceremony on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 11:26:03 am

After their mehendi and engagement ceremony on Wednesday, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a cocktail party and sangeet ceremony on Thursday. Joining them in the celebrations were popular names from the small screen industry. Rannvijay Singha, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, Mandana Karimi, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant and many others graced the occasion.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos from the party. Keith, Mandana, Rannvijay and others have shared videos from the gala evening. From taking to the dance floor to clicking selfies with the couple, the television celebrities can be seen making the most out of the celebrations. Prince and Yuvika even flaunted their henna adorned hands as they greeted the paparazzi before going for the festivities.

See all the photos from the Sangeet ceremony of Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary

prince yuvika photos Prince Narula expresses his love for Yuvika Choudhary.
yuvika choudhary, prince narula sangeet photos Terrence Lewis also attended Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary’s sangeet and cocktail party.
prince narula, yuvika choudhary wedding photos Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a cocktail party on Thursday.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary marriage Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary strike a pose at their sangeet ceremony
karan kundra at prince narula sangeet ceremony Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar at Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary’s sangeet and cocktail party.
Yuvika Choudhary, prince narula wedding photos Keith-Rochelle and Mandana with Prince and Yuvika.
yuvika choudhary photod Himanshu Malhotra with would-be bride Yuvika Choudhary.
mandana karima at Yuvika Choudhary marriage Rochelle Rao and Mandana Karimi click a photo with Yuvika Choudhary.
Rashami Desai with Yuvika Choudhary Rashami Desai with Yuvika Choudhary.
Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula photos Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary will tie the knot on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula photos Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula’s love soaked photos cannot be missed. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula photos Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula show off their henna adorned hands. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank was accompanied by his lady love Divya Aggarwal. Choreographer Terrence Lewis also attended the party. The groom Prince also shared a series of photos with his gang and captioned them, “Familyyyyy @rannvijaysingha @kkundrra @vjanusha @yuvikachaudhary @asha.narula.988 @rajnish5390.”

Prince and Yuvika are all set to take the wedding vows in Mumbai on Friday. The two have been together for quite some time now. The first time they met was inside the house of Bigg Boss 9.

