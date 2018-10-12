Yuvika Choudhary-Prince Narula look too much in love at their sangeet ceremony

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a sangeet and a cocktail party on Thursday.

After their mehendi and engagement ceremony on Wednesday, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a cocktail party and sangeet ceremony on Thursday. Joining them in the celebrations were popular names from the small screen industry. Rannvijay Singha, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar, Priyank Sharma, Mandana Karimi, Rashami Desai, Kishwer Merchant and many others graced the occasion.

Social media is flooded with photos and videos from the party. Keith, Mandana, Rannvijay and others have shared videos from the gala evening. From taking to the dance floor to clicking selfies with the couple, the television celebrities can be seen making the most out of the celebrations. Prince and Yuvika even flaunted their henna adorned hands as they greeted the paparazzi before going for the festivities.

Prince Narula expresses his love for Yuvika Choudhary.

Terrence Lewis also attended Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary’s sangeet and cocktail party.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary hosted a cocktail party on Thursday.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary strike a pose at their sangeet ceremony

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar at Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary’s sangeet and cocktail party.

Keith-Rochelle and Mandana with Prince and Yuvika.

Himanshu Malhotra with would-be bride Yuvika Choudhary.

Rochelle Rao and Mandana Karimi click a photo with Yuvika Choudhary.

Rashami Desai with Yuvika Choudhary.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary will tie the knot on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula’s love soaked photos cannot be missed. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula show off their henna adorned hands. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank was accompanied by his lady love Divya Aggarwal. Choreographer Terrence Lewis also attended the party. The groom Prince also shared a series of photos with his gang and captioned them, “Familyyyyy @rannvijaysingha @kkundrra @vjanusha @yuvikachaudhary @asha.narula.988 @rajnish5390.”

Prince and Yuvika are all set to take the wedding vows in Mumbai on Friday. The two have been together for quite some time now. The first time they met was inside the house of Bigg Boss 9.

