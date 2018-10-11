Inside Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s mehendi and engagement ceremony

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s pre-wedding celebrations have begun in full swing. On Wednesday, the two exchanged rings after the mehendi ceremony and later performed some rituals. The photos and videos from the celebrations were shared by the couple and their friends on social media. TV actors Kishwer Merchant and Mahi Vij also joined them on their special day.
Yuvika shared a video on her Instagram account where she gave a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony. The actor looked gorgeous as she flaunted her henna adorned hands and struck a pose with would-be-husband Prince. The former Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss winner Prince, in his Instagram stories, mentioned how Yuvika was full of energy during the festivities. In other videos which surfaced on social media, the couple was seen dancing.
Here are all the photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies of Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula
Yuvika and Prince are said to tie the knot on Friday. The couple met during the reality show Bigg Boss 9. They made their relationship official with a social media post. In it, Prince wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed @yuvikachaudhary.”
