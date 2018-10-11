Inside Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s mehendi and engagement ceremony

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary exchanged rings on Wednesday after mehendi ceremony.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s pre-wedding celebrations have begun in full swing. On Wednesday, the two exchanged rings after the mehendi ceremony and later performed some rituals. The photos and videos from the celebrations were shared by the couple and their friends on social media. TV actors Kishwer Merchant and Mahi Vij also joined them on their special day.

Yuvika shared a video on her Instagram account where she gave a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony. The actor looked gorgeous as she flaunted her henna adorned hands and struck a pose with would-be-husband Prince. The former Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss winner Prince, in his Instagram stories, mentioned how Yuvika was full of energy during the festivities. In other videos which surfaced on social media, the couple was seen dancing.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary during their mehendi ceremony.

Yuvika Chaudhary looked lovely at her mehendi ceremony.

Mahi Vij strike a pose with Yuvika Chaudhary.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula strike a pose with their friend at the Mehendi Ceremony.

Yuvika Chaudhary was all smiles as she flaunted her ring with would-be husband Prince Narula.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary at their engagement ceremony.

Yuvika and Prince look too much in love with each other.

Mahi Vij and Rashami Desai at Yuvika-Prince Mehendi ceremony

Rashami Desai and Debina at Yuvika and Prince’s mehendi ceremony.



Yuvika and Prince are said to tie the knot on Friday. The couple met during the reality show Bigg Boss 9. They made their relationship official with a social media post. In it, Prince wrote, “Thanku baby thanku so much still can’t sink in me that u said yes to me n u r my mine forever nw lovers for life #engaged and yes one one thing mehndi laga k rakhna doli saja k rakhna lene tujhe a gori aye ga Tera prince #love#life#hugs#thanku god #waheguru #blessed @yuvikachaudhary.”

