Yuvika Chaudhary’s heartwarming birthday wish for Prince Narula: Loving you is always easy

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are fondly nicknamed "Privika" by fans. (Photo: Yuvika Chaudhary/Instagram)

Television personality Prince Narula is celebrating his birthday today. While the actor has been showered with wishes and blessings, it’s the romantic post by wife Yuvika Chaudhary that’s bound to make hearts melt.

Posting a number of photos from Narula’s birthday bash that happened last night, Chaudhary called him the “best, most understanding and loving husband”. She also said that he has shown her what it means to be in a perfect marriage.

Yuvika Chaudhary further wrote, “Whenever I’m having a bad day, I know that I can count on your love and affection to cheer me up. You make me feel special every day. Today, I want to take the opportunity to make you feel extra special. “Happy birthday to the most kind-hearted and thoughtful husband alive. Loving you is always easy.”

Prince Narula’s close friends also took to Instagram to wish the actor. Roadies fame Rannvijay Singh wrote, “Happy birthday @princenarula ! Hope you have a happy healthy and prosperous year!” Co-gang leader Neha Dhupia shared a collage on her Instagram story, while Nikhil Chinapa shared a fun video wishing Narula.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met on Bigg Boss 9. While the Punjabi lad fell head over heels in love with her at first sight, Yuvika took her own sweet time to accept his proposal. The couple, who is fondly called Privika by fans, tied the knot in 2018.

Prince Narula is currently seen in Roadies Revolution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd