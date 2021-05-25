Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for casteist slur in video, husband Prince Narula extends support

Social media users have been demanding Yuvika Chaudhary's arrest over her usage of a casteist slur. (Photo: Yuvika/Instagram)

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has apologised for using a casteist slur in a video, saying that she was not aware of ‘the meaning of the word’. Her apology comes weeks after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta found herself in a similar controversy for using the word in a video.

In a vlog with husband Prince Narula, Yuvika said she wasn’t looking good, using the slur to describe herself. As #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary started trending, the actor issued an apology, stating that she did not know the meaning of the word. She also added that she would never do anything to hurt someone intentionally.

“Hi guys I didn’t kw the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didnt mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all,” the Om Shanti Om actor wrote on social media.

Roadies star Prince Narula extended support to his wife and commented on her post, “Baby jo hua galti se hua dnt wry main apke sath hu or apne maafi bhe kang le hai so i love u (This happened due to a mistake. Don’t worry, I am with you).”

Earlier actor Munmun Dutta faced a similar situation, when she too, while describing her no-make up look, used the same word. The actor said it happened due to language barrier. “Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down,” she had said in her apology. The actor has been booked in two cases since.