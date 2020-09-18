Your Honor trailer: Bryan Cranston returns to television

Bryan Cranston's Your Honor looks great. (Photo: Showtime)

The trailer of Showtime’s miniseries Your Honor is out. In Your Honor, Bryan Cranston plays a respected New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose life goes into disarray after his son and the heir of a dreaded mob boss are involved in a hit-and-run. The show is inspired by the Israeli TV series Kvodo and is written by Peter Moffat.

The trailer will remind you of Cranston’s career-defining role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Here, it looks like Walt himself is back from the dead.

Michael Stuhlbarg plays the crime boss in Your Honor. Of course, he is not going to let this go and wants the culprit found. And being a gangster, his means are not limited to legal.

The miniseries looks great — fast-paced, dark and packed with great actors. One gets a sense of pervading gloom from the trailer that is perversely alluring.

The official synopsis reads, “The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenaged son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Coming to SHOWTIME this December!”

Your Honor comes to Showtime in December.

