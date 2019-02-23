Young Sheldon renewed for two additional seasons

Young Sheldon has been renewed through season four by the CBS.

The comedy series, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory by Chuck Lorre, will now be slated to run beyond this season for two more years, Deadline reported.

“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, Young Sheldon has been a powerful performer for the network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious backstory and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favorite with audiences for the past two seasons,” added Thom Sherman, Senior EVP of Programming.

The show, which is currently in its second season, focuses on Sheldon as a nine-year-old, played by Iain Armitage. It follows Sheldon in his high school days, and his family in east Texas.

The single-camera comedy series also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and the voice of Jim Parsons, the adult Sheldon.

The development comes hot on the heels of The Big Bang Theory series finale this spring after 12 seasons on the network.