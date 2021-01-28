Young Rock trailer: A closer, fun look at the phenomenon called ‘The Rock’

The trailer of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson-starrer Young Rock is out. The video suggests that the NBC show is going to be an exaggerated version of Johnson’s life. Nevertheless, it does look like a good watch.

The trailer opens with Johnson being interviewed for his upcoming presidential campaign, which is going to be held in 2032. This is an obvious wink-wink at the fact that the Hollywood star was seriously considering running for the 2020 presidential election.

And of course, there are constant wrestling references because Dwayne Johnson first gained popularity as wrestling champion The Rock. We see the actor lifting weight, looking older than he is at 15 and boldly but innocently claiming that wrestling is ‘not real’ as a kid. Actor Matt Willig also makes an appearance as the late wrestling star Andre the Giant. In real life, Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson and Andre the Giant were reportedly close friends.

From relatively modest beginnings to now being the biggest Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson’s journey has certainly been fascinating, and perhaps even a lesson in discipline if one were to take a closer look. Therefore, it is no surprise that a TV series will soon release based on his adventurous life.

Created by Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan, Young Rock will premiere on February 16.