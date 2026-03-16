Falaq Naazz claims production house asked for her ‘kundali’ before offering show, hints at not working with Ekta Kapoor for this reason: ‘You are not God’

TV actress Falaq Naazz, who has been a part of shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Doli Armaano Ki, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bigg Boss OTT 2, has expressed her anger over a new trend in the TV industry. Falaq recently took to Instagram, calling out a production house for asking for her kundali (birth chart) in order to offer her a show. She went on to highlight how this has now become a new trend after producers looked at followers. Expressing her anger over such demands, Falaq Naazz also pointed out how some famous and older actors are sitting at home due to the same reason.

Falaq Naazz calls out a production house

Posting a long video on Instagram, Falaq Naaz said, “This video is for those who are trying to get into acting. Something miraculous has started in the industry. Earlier in the industry, you were given work based on your talent and acting skills, then came a phase where your Instagram followers were considered in order to give you work. Now, a new trend has started; they want to see your birth chart and then give you work. They want to see how the show will fare based on your kundali.”

Also Read: Falaq Naaz admits Bigg Boss OTT 2 helped her emerge from her ‘lowest times’, says Pooja Bhatt is playing a ‘smart game’

She went on to add, “Yesterday I got a call from a production house, it’s not a very new, nor an old production house. They have never done this before. I know the casting and creative team; they called me and said that a show is coming up and told me about the character. I liked it and asked the way forward. Usually, actors are called for a look test, a mock shoot, or to give a reference audition. I was asked for my date of birth, place, and time of birth. I asked why they wanted this. I was baffled.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

Falaq Naazz hints at Ekta Kapoor, says this is why she never worked with her

Hinting at Ekta Kapoor following a similar trend but never named her, Falaq Naazz added, “This happens with a very hit producer, and it’s her choice. She shows your birth chart to a priest and gives you work accordingly. I have not worked with her in life, and I didn’t do it because I didn’t want to get into all of this. I have been around for 14-15 years, and I have always gotten work based on my talent and acting skills. I didn’t get work because of my birth chart. I refused offers and said that if they wanted to work like this, I would like to stay away.”

Ektaa Kapoor has often spoken about how she relies on astrology and numerology. She has said in earlier interviews how she cast actor-politician Smriti Irani in her landmark show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after Pandit Janardhan, a face reader in her office, predicted Smriti’s stardom, despite her initial doubts.

“Meri kundali kisi se match nahi hone wali. Main bohot bhaari kundali wali aurat hu, mujhe sambhalne waale log bhi waise hone chahiye. The production house then told me that this is how work is happening in the TV industry now. I gave the details eventually, but I have been angry about this since yesterday. After doing so much work, we have come to a place where our birth chart will decide our probability of getting work. This is also the reason why many good and old actors are sitting at home without work, because we refuse to accept this. We cannot tolerate this,” Falaq Naazz added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

‘You are a producer, not God’

Taking a strong stand against this practice, Falaq Naazz also said, “As actors, we have worked on our craft, given our best to our character… sometimes marriages don’t work even after birth charts match, how can you run a show based on that. Also, what kind of global show is this, where Kundali is so important? I don’t want to be a part of such a thing. You are a producer, not God. I will get the work I am destined to. I know my craft, so I don’t need to get work showing my birth chart. I urge production houses not to call me if they want to see my kundali.”

“Earlier, we used to give a look test and wait for the result. When an actor doesn’t have work, looking for work is their biggest task. After you get the show, there is nothing left; you just have to enjoy working. But getting work is the biggest challenge, and waiting for the opportunity is stressful. Are you guys making Game Of Thrones? Maybe the producers made that show after checking their birth charts, hence the show became a global hit, maybe Indian producers are taking inspiration from there. Also, all aspiring actors should start dropping their kundalis at production houses; acting is no longer a requirement,” Falaq Naazz added.

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On the work front, Falaq Naazz was last seen in the show Megha Barsange, which aired on Colors TV.