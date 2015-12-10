Yolanda Foster vows to cure lyme disease

Yolanda Foster, who has been diagnosed with the chronic disease, insists she will do all she can to ensure her children Bella, 19 and Anwar, 16, can live full lives despite their diagnosis. (Source: Reuters) Yolanda Foster, who has been diagnosed with the chronic disease, insists she will do all she can to ensure her children Bella, 19 and Anwar, 16, can live full lives despite their diagnosis. (Source: Reuters)

Reality TV star Yolanda Foster says she will try to find a cure for lyme disease.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has been diagnosed with the chronic disease, insists she will do all she can to ensure her children Bella, 19 and Anwar, 16, can live full lives despite their diagnosis, reported Femalefirst.

Sharing a photo of their medication, she wrote on Instagram: “I will walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for my babies so that they can live the healthy life that they deserve to live.”

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old television personality, who also has 20-year-old daughter Gigi with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, was honoured with an award at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala earlier this year and dedicated the honour to her “selfless” children.

