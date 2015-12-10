Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Yolanda Foster vows to cure lyme disease

Yolanda Foster says she will try to find a cure for lyme disease.

By: PTI | London | Published: December 10, 2015 2:42:03 pm
Yolanda Foster, Yolanda Foster Lyme Disease, Yolanda Foster Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Yolanda Foster Lyme Disease Cure, Yolanda Foster Lyme Disease Medication, Reality TV star Yolanda Foster, Entertainment news Yolanda Foster, who has been diagnosed with the chronic disease, insists she will do all she can to ensure her children Bella, 19 and Anwar, 16, can live full lives despite their diagnosis. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Reality TV star Yolanda Foster says she will try to find a cure for lyme disease.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who has been diagnosed with the chronic disease, insists she will do all she can to ensure her children Bella, 19 and Anwar, 16, can live full lives despite their diagnosis, reported Femalefirst.

Sharing a photo of their medication, she wrote on Instagram: “I will walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for my babies so that they can live the healthy life that they deserve to live.”

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old television personality, who also has 20-year-old daughter Gigi with her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, was honoured with an award at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala earlier this year and dedicated the honour to her “selfless” children.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now