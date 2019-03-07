Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Badshah raps for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off

The spin-off of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai titled Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke goes on air from March 18. Before that, the makers have roped in rapper and singer Badshah to promote the show featuring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. Along with him, we also see female characters of Star Plus shows in the latest promo.

The over one-minute long video has Mrs Bhalla and Sudha from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bhabho from Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Devyani, Suhasini and Badi Daadi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai convincing Mishti (Rhea Sharma) to get married. Joining the ladies is Badshah who in his peculiar way tells Mishti that she is the “pride” of the family and should be a “bride” soon.

Just like other teaser videos, Mishti is perplexed as to how can she agree to get married to someone after meeting just over a cup of tea.

The other promotional song, written and sung by Badshah, has the male lead of the show Abeer (Shaheer Sheikh) asking Mishti the same question that how can she take such an important decision of her life in just one meeting. The singer shared the song on his Twitter handle with the caption, “Glad to have lent my voice to a song that captures a lot of what’s going on with our young women today. #KyonJhatpatShaadi after ek cup chai?”

Glad to have lent my voice to a song that captures a lot of what’s going on with our young women today.#KyonJhatpatShaadi after ek cup chai?#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, Starts 18th March, Mon-Fri at 10pm only on @StarPlus @rhea_shrm @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/0L2mKs2HHa — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) March 6, 2019

Just like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the spin-off will also be produced by Rajan Shahi. The show will replace Ishqbaaz on the 10 pm slot.