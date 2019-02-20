Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off gets a title

Star Plus’ longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a spin-off. The new show, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles, is titled Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

While the launch date is yet to be announced, the channel released the title announcement promo on their Twitter handle. In the video, Naira aka Shivangi Joshi introduces the viewers to her younger cousin Mishti (Rhea Sharma) who plays the central character in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In the show, Mishti was shown as Naman and Karishma’s daughter.

Shivangi says, “Do you remember Mishti? She is my younger sister who helped in bringing Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and I together. We don’t share blood relation but still are very close to each other’s heart. And, today Mishti has some questions about relationships.”

Just like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the spin-off will also be produced by Rajan Shahi. Rhea Sharma became a popular face after role of Kanak in Star Plus’ show Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji. Shaheer Sheikh gained prominence for his role of Arjuna in Mahabharat. He later went on to star in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and historical drama Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali.

This is not the first show to have a spin-off. Earlier, Kumkum Bhagya and Ishqbaaz too came up with the concept. While Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off Kundali Bhagya is still running, Dil Boley Oberoi, the spin-off of Ishqbaaz, was merged with the original show.