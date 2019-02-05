Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma to star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off

After Ishqbaaaz and Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to churn out its spin-off in the coming days. And TV heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing the lead in the drama, along with Rhea Sharma. The yet-untitled spin-off series will go on floors soon.

Confirming the news of working on the series, producer Rajan Shahi told indianexpress.com, “There are many characters in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, whose stories need to be told in 2019, in a new setting. And this is why we decided on making a spin-off.”

When asked about Shaheer playing the lead, he said, “Yes, we are in talks with him. But at the moment, the priority is the scripting of the show.”

While the makers haven’t decided on the title yet, sources share that the story will be more dynamic and millennial. Shaheer was last seen in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat as Salim. Unfortunately, the historical drama was wrapped up abruptly after it could not garner ratings. According to sources, Shaheer will don a never-seen-before avatar in the spin-off. As for Rhea Sharma, she last played the lead role in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

Spin-offs have been a fad internationally. But it’s not the first time that Indian television show makers are attempting it. While Ishqbaaaz was the first to get a spin-off with Dil Bole Oberoi, the lukewarm response got the channel to shut it soon. But Kundali Bhagya, that gave an insight into the other characters from Kumkum Bhagya, hit it off the park from the word go. The new show managed to surpass the original’s popularity and is still one of the most watched on television.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team recently celebrated the completion of 10 years. The show started with the story of Akshara and Naitik (Hina Khan and Karan Mehra), who get married in an arranged marriage setup, and find love with time. Post the many leaps, the daily now revolves around the life of Naira and Karthik, played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, respectively.