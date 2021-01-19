Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer lauds Mohsin and Shivangi’s performance

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s lead actors Mohsin Khan and Shivanhi Joshi are on cloud nine. On Monday, their producer Rajan Shahi heaped praise on them, commending their performance in the last few episodes in the serial.

Sharing some stills from the show, Rajan Shahi wrote that recently Mohsin and Shivangi performed their best till date in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The daily is currently in a transition phase, where Shivangi’s character Naira is shown dead. While Mohsin’s Kartik lives in grief on losing his wife, she will soon be back in a completely new avatar as a boxer, Seerat.

The producer mentioned that in the last few episodes, ‘Kaira’ (Kartik and Naira) were exceptional. Mohsin held the scenes with his exemplary, nuanced work. He also lauded Shivangi and wished her luck for the new challenge that awaits her in the form of a new character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543)

Read Rajan Shahi’s complete note here:

A big round of applause for Mohsin and Shivangi for their heart touching and best performances till date in Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and hats off to the entire “yrkkh team” which gave them wind beneath their wings to fly.

Mohsin and Shivangi the last few episodes as “Kaira” were exceptional. Mohsin, the episodes were held strong by your exemplary nuanced performance “Brilliant”. Shivangi the challenge as “S” starts tomorrow best of luck. I know u will be competing with urself only to take the benchmark higher.

Shivangi Mohsin best of luck to both of u for the New uncharted journey ahead 🤞 And”Yrkkh team” 👍 Thu thu thu

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 3000 not out

Overwhelmed at receiving such compliments from their producer, both Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi replied to Rajan Shahi, thanking him for his words. While Khan wrote, “Thankyou so much sir 🤗truly motivating, you’re too kind…All my Wishes and Prayers..❤️”, Joshi replied, “Thank you so much for your encouraging words sir.🤗

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai launched in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik. After many leaps, the show moved focus on the newer generation– Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The longest running Indian television show, the team recently celebrated the completion of 3300 episodes earlier this month.