‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ cast to head to Rishikesh

The impending leap of TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” will not only usher in a fresh plot, but a new location as well. The story will now take the cast to Rishikesh. The impending leap of TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” will not only usher in a fresh plot, but a new location as well. The story will now take the cast to Rishikesh.

Ashnoor Kaur, who is currently seen playing the role of Akshara and Naitik’s daughter Naira, will be leaving the show. And actor Shivangi Joshi will replace her and play the role of a grown-up Naira post the leap.

“The cast and crew will soon be heading to the holy city of Rishikesh for the upcoming leap in the show. Along with Naira, the show will also see another entry. ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ fame Mohsin Khan will be seen entering the show as Kartik, who will be paired opposite Naira,” said a source.

Talking about the show, Shivangi said: “I am really excited to be part of ‘Yeh Rishta…”. The story line is extremely interesting. The best part is that I get to play a character extremely close to my age. I am going to be my own self on screen and this is something I am really kicked about. I can’t wait to begin shooting for the show.”

The two actors will soon begin shooting for the Star Plus show.

