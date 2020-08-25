Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast and crew test positive for coronavirus

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus.

Three actors and four crew members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have tested positive for coronavirus. All of them are under home quarantine, given they do not have any major symptoms.

All three actors are part of the Goenka family in the show. After their reports came in, the shoot was stalled, and crew members underwent tests. Four crew members tested positive and are receiving medical attention.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi in a statement shared that following the SOP, the set was sanitised and fumigated on Monday. He also assured that the team has been following all protocols. “The three actors are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As they are asymptomatic, they are under home quarantine. We immediately got everyone on the set tested, and four of the crew members tested positive. The BMC has been informed, and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to,” he shared.

Sachin Tyagi shared that he got infected despite taking all precautions. The actor also revealed that initially he was tested for dengue, however, he decided to test himself for Covid-19 too. Both his reports tested positive, and now he is isolating himself at home and following all guidelines. “The good part is that I am asymptomatic so no real reason to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in. Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon,” he said, adding that he is thankful to the production team for all the support.

Earlier television actors Parth Samthaan, Additi Gupta, Shrenu Parikh, Satish Shah, Kiran Kumar and Mohena Kumari also tested positive for coronavirus.

