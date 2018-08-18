Most watched TV shows: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up the BARC list

Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart with a huge margin. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: August 18, 2018 7:32:33 am
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trp rating After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 32 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart with a huge margin. After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list to gain the second spot. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum once again exited from the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

Naagin-3 1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9631 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8396 Kumkum Bhagya 3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7951 Kundali Bhagya 4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7709 Dance Deewane 5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7401 Kullfi Kumar Bajewala 6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 7273 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6549 Shakti- Astitva Ehsaas Ki 8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5964 Ishq Subhan Allah 9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5684 Krishna Chali London 10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5416 Ishqbaaaz 11. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 5142 Qayamat Ki Raat 12. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4994 Indian Idol 13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4904 Udaan 14. Udaan (Colors) – 4569 Ishq Mein Marjawan 15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4439 Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop 16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4280 Bepannaah 17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3970 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3889 Aapke Aajaane Se 19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3867 Dil Hai Hindustani 2 20. Dil Hai Hindustani 2 (Star Plus) – 3797

