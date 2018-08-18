Most watched TV shows: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up the BARC list

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 32 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart with a huge margin. After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list to gain the second spot. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum once again exited from the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.
(Note: All impressions in 000s)
