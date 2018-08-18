Most watched TV shows: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs up the BARC list

After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list. After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 32 is here. Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Naagin 3 continued to rule the chart with a huge margin. After a brief low, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hai swept up the list to gain the second spot. Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Dance Deewane are also part of the top 5 shows. Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum once again exited from the list. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in urban market. It’s followed by Colors, Zee TV and Sony TV.

(Note: All impressions in 000s)

1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9631

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 8396

3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7951

4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7709

5. Dance Deewane (Colors) – 7401

6. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 7273

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) – 6549

8. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5964

9. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5684

10. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 5416

11. Ishqbaaaz (Star Plus) – 5142

12. Qayamat Ki Raat (Star Plus) – 4994

13. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 4904

14. Udaan (Colors) – 4569

15. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4439

16. Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop (Colors) – 4280

17. Bepannaah (Colors) – 3970

18. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Star Plus) – 3889

19. Aapke Aa Jane Se (Zee TV) – 3867

20. Dil Hai Hindustani 2 (Star Plus) – 3797

