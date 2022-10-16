scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Actor Vaishali Takkar died by suicide on October 16 at her home in Indore. A diary was found in her possession, which as per a police officer, will be investigated to find the reason of her death.

vaishali takkarVaishali Takkar was part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Vaishali/Instagram)

Television actor Vaishali Takkar was found dead in her home in Indore on Sunday. An officer from the Tejaji Nagar police station confirmed that the actor died by hanging herself.

“It’s a suicide case by hanging. We have found a diary in her room where she has written a lot. We will only be able to share more details about the reason after we have thoroughly investigated the content of the diary,” the officer told indianexpress.com.

Known for playing pivotal roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, Vaishali had been living with her parents in her hometown since last year.

In April last year, the actor had announced her engagement with Kenya-based dental surgeon Abhinandan Singh. While talking to ETimes, she had spoken about opting for an arranged-marriage setup and meeting her life partner through a matrimonial site. The actor was supposed to tie the knot and move with him. However, in just a month, she called off her engagement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?
Also Read |Cartoon Network is not dead, channel reassures fans after merger with Warner Bros causes panic: ‘We’ll always be home…’

Vaishali Takkar had also been part of shows like Super Sisters, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Manmohini 2, among others. Her last show Rakshabandhan aired on Dangal TV. The actor was also quite active on social media and would often share funny reels. Her last Instagram post was shared on October 1.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 04:03:03 pm
Next Story

As rare as it gets: India play mighty Brazil in U17 World Cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hema Malini turns 74 A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Hema Malini turns 74: A glimpse of her precious moments with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement