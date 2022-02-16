Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh announces pregnancy: ‘Embracing the new phase’

Actor-dancer Mohena Kumari Singh and husband Suyesh Rawat are expecting their first child. Mohena, who got married to Suyesh in 2019, took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. Sharing a photo of herself and her husband, she wrote, “Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All.”

As soon as she shared the photo, her friends dropped adorable comments on the post. Jamie Lever wrote, “Congratulations.” Mohena’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan congratulated the couple and called the actor “most beautiful.” Lataa Saberwal commented, “Don’t have words to express my happiness. Big love and hugs coming your way!” Nidhi Uttam wrote in the comments section, “Wow! This is such a happy news @mohenakumari & @suyeshrawat ❤Congratulations to both of you. God bless you with good health & loads of love & happiness. Loads of love to the lil one in the tummy! Nidhi Maasi waiting to meet u.”

Remo Dsouza’s wife Lizaelle complimented the couple, saying that they looked “so beautiful” in the photos. Mohan Shakti, who participated in Dance India Dance with Mohena, called it “most wonderful news Mo.” She also congratulated the whole family. Mohena’s fans also congratulated the couple and sent a lot of love their way.

Sharing another set of photos, Mohena wrote, “Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace.” She also shared photos of herself and her family members. The caption of the photo read, “My heart is filled with gratitude for the love, joy and blessings. Thank you.”

Mohena Kumari Singh, who is best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, got married to Suyesh Rawat in 2019 in a royal wedding.