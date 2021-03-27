Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Kanchi Singh cuts pizza-cake for 25th birthday. See photo

Actor Kanchi Singh, who rose to fame for her role of Gayatri in the popular television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, celebrates her 25th birthday today. The actor shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seated in front of what looks like a pizza-cake. In the backdrop, we see a pretty decoration that reads ‘Happy birthday.’ On her Instagram stories, Singh gave a glimpse of the rest of the decoration.

Thanking her friends for arranging such a good surprise, Kanchi expressed, “Literally, the best birthday ever.”

As soon as she dropped the picture on her Instagram, her friends from the industry posted adorable wishes for the actor. “Kanchi, happy birthday sweety,” Hina Khan’s comment read. Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also posted a birthday wish in the comment section.

Shardul Pandit, Akanksha Jindal, Fahad Ali, Jaswir Kaur, Nidhi Uttam, Shruti Sinha also sent wishes to Kanchi.

On the work front, Kanchi is all set to make her Bollywood debut. “I left my show to get into Bollywood and that is happening now after three-and-a-half years. I will start shooting for it at the end of this month in Bhopal. I am glad that I’m returning to acting with a movie; my excitement levels are touching the sky right now,” Kanchi told Times of India.

She also added that while she will always hold TV close to her heart, she feels ready to start her Bollywood journey.

“Every individual who aspires to be an actor wants to be a movie star. That’s always the goal and the same applies to me too,” she concluded. The film reportedly also stars Puneet Issar, Tara Alisha Berry, Mugdha Godse, Veeraj Rao and Akash Dabdhe.