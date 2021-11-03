Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ayush Viz ties the knot, see photos

Actor Ayush Viz, popularly known as Mohit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli. The couple tied the knot on October 31. Ayush’s sister Ariah shared several photos and videos from the wedding.

Ariah shared a photo with the newlyweds, who looked gorgeous in their pastel shade wedding outfits. While Mohit opted for a white sherwani, the bride looked resplendent in a pink and gold lehenga. The groom’s sister also amped up the glamour quotient in her white lehenga.

Other celebrities present at the wedding included Rohan Mehra and Shiny Dixit. Ayush’s friends who could not be part of the wedding showered him with wishes on Ariah’s social media post. Commenting on the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor’s photos, Hina Khan wrote, “Many many congratulations. God bless,” while her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal replied, “Mubaarkaan”.

Apart from acting, Ayush Viz also dabbles with production and has worked with Remo Dsouza on films like Street Dancer and Race 3. Sakshi, on the other hand, doesn’t belong to the entertainment industry. As per reports, she is a counsellor by profession. The couple had announced their engagement earlier this year.