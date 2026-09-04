Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Yeh mera kaam nahi hai’: Salman Khan confronts paparazzi on Bigg Boss Season 20 set
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has kickstarted the shoot of the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss Season 20.
Salman Khan is back as the host of another season of the captive reality show Bigg Boss. Ahead of its premiere this weekend, the actor was spotted on the set of the show, kickstarting the shoot of Bigg Boss 20. The actor posed for paps in his unique cowboy look. However, in one of the videos, he appeared visibly upset with photographers for not maintaining a proper distance.
In the clip, Salman is seen posing for the paparazzi, while instructing them to keep a distance from the stage. “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job, I don’t need to come in front of the camera),” he told the paps. Towards the end of the video, when photographers asked him to pose for more pictures, he gave an irritated reaction and said, “Photos…photos..photos.”
The 60-year-old chose a cowboy look – with a dark brown leather cowboy hat along with a silver steer buckle and his trademark turquoise bracelet. He completed the look with a navy T-shirt under an olive-green vest, with denims and a silver-accented belt. After posing solo, Salman even posed with the paps and the crew of Bigg Boss 20.
ALSO READ | A tennis table in the kitchen and Salman Khan’s artwork: Inside Sania Mirza’s Dubai home
The superstar also took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of pictures while posing on the Bigg Boss stage. The caption read, “#Biggboss20.”
Also Read – Bigg Boss 20 house tour: Shark-themed pool, teapot throne and the mystery of Room 20
Bigg Boss Season 20 is set to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and will also stream on JioHotstar. The franchise’s four South Indian editions, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, will also premiere on the same day.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05