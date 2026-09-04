‘Yeh mera kaam nahi hai’: Salman Khan confronts paparazzi on Bigg Boss Season 20 set

Salman Khan is back as the host of another season of the captive reality show Bigg Boss. Ahead of its premiere this weekend, the actor was spotted on the set of the show, kickstarting the shoot of Bigg Boss 20. The actor posed for paps in his unique cowboy look. However, in one of the videos, he appeared visibly upset with photographers for not maintaining a proper distance.

In the clip, Salman is seen posing for the paparazzi, while instructing them to keep a distance from the stage. “Yeh mera kaam nahi hai. Mujhe camera ke aage aane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (This is not my job, I don’t need to come in front of the camera),” he told the paps. Towards the end of the video, when photographers asked him to pose for more pictures, he gave an irritated reaction and said, “Photos…photos..photos.”