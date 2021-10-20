Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik marries stylist Suhani Chaudhary: ‘True love stories never have endings’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik got married to stylist Suhani Chaudhary in Delhi. He shared photos from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies on his Instagram page. For their wedding, the couple wore light-coloured matching dresses. He wore a sherwani and she was clad in a heavy lehenga set with a full-sleeved blouse.

Sharing a picture from the ceremony, Abhishek wrote, “Mr & Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiencesSue’s outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sue’s makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhi’s outfit @gujralsonsofficial.” Suhani also shared the same picture on her page.

He posted photos from their engagement ceremony as well, where he looked dapper in a suit and she was dressed in a pink gown. In one of the photos, they shared a kiss as they posed for the camera. He captioned one post, “True love stories never have endings.”

The couple had known each other for a while and then decided to move ahead during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. In January this year, they had a roka ceremony.

Abhishek had told Times Of India, “I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.”

Abhishek is known for his shows Kaisi Hai Yaariyan, Bhagyalaxmi, Ek Vivah Aise Bhi, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.