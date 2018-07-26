Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1500 episodes celebrations

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel has completed 1500 episodes. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel has completed 1500 episodes.

Television’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently hit the 1500-episode mark. Featuring Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as the lead pair, the Ekta Kapoor show premiered on Star Plus on December 3, 2013, and since then it has been topping the TRP charts. On Wednesday, the entire cast and crew of the daily soap got together to celebrate the successful run of their show. Several photos and videos of the celebrations have surfaced on social media accounts of the actors.

Sharing a video of her dancing on dhol beats, Divyanka aka Ishi Ma wrote, “The #DholWalas just wouldn’t stop!!!🤦‍♀️😄#1500EpidodeCelebration #YehHaiMohabbatein.” She also posted a photo of the entire cast including Ruhanika, Aditi Bhatia, Raj Singh Arora, Krishna Mukherjee, Kaushal Kapoor and others as they let their hair down at the party.

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor shared photos with Divyanka, Karan and Anita Hassanandani. In the caption of the photos, she called the actors the pillars of her show. Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi and Krishna Mukherjee aka Alia also posted photos with the producer of the show Ekta.

Shireen Mirza, who plays Raman’s sister Simmi, also posted a series of photos from last evening and wrote, “Celebration of completing #1500episodesofyhm and 5+ years and Inshallah many more to come. Congratulations to the entire team and everyone associated ❤️ Thank you.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein airs on Star Plus every day at 10.30pm.