Thursday, July 26, 2018
Inside Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1500 episodes celebrations

On Wednesday, the entire cast and crew of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got together to celebrate the successful run of their show. Several photos and videos of the celebrations have surfaced on social media accounts of the actors.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 2:32:42 pm
Television’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently hit the 1500-episode mark. Featuring Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as the lead pair, the Ekta Kapoor show premiered on Star Plus on December 3, 2013, and since then it has been topping the TRP charts. On Wednesday, the entire cast and crew of the daily soap got together to celebrate the successful run of their show. Several photos and videos of the celebrations have surfaced on social media accounts of the actors.

Sharing a video of her dancing on dhol beats, Divyanka aka Ishi Ma wrote, “The #DholWalas just wouldn’t stop!!!🤦‍♀️😄#1500EpidodeCelebration #YehHaiMohabbatein.” She also posted a photo of the entire cast including Ruhanika, Aditi Bhatia, Raj Singh Arora, Krishna Mukherjee, Kaushal Kapoor and others as they let their hair down at the party.

TV mogul Ekta Kapoor shared photos with Divyanka, Karan and Anita Hassanandani. In the caption of the photos, she called the actors the pillars of her show. Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi and Krishna Mukherjee aka Alia also posted photos with the producer of the show Ekta.

Shireen Mirza, who plays Raman’s sister Simmi, also posted a series of photos from last evening and wrote, “Celebration of completing #1500episodesofyhm and 5+ years and Inshallah many more to come. Congratulations to the entire team and everyone associated ❤️ Thank you.”

Check out all the videos and photos from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrations here:

ekta kapoor and divyanka tripathi celebrate Yeh Hai Mohabbatein success Ekta Kapoor shared this photo with Divyanka Tripathi from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrations. karan patel, anita hassanandani and ekta kapoor Sharing the photo on Instagram. Ekta Kapoor mentioned how Anita and Karan are pillars of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. anita hassandani with karan patel Anita Hassandani shared this photo with Karan Patel from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrations. anita hassanadani photos Anita Hassanandani with Ekta Kapoor at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein party on Wednesday evening. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein photos Another photo from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrations last evening. raman bhalla sister simmi Shireen Mirza who plays Raman’s sister Simmi also posted a series of photos from last evening. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast The ladies of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein strike a pose at the success party. simmi, ruhi, alia of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein The entire cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein celebrated the sucess of their show.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein airs on Star Plus every day at 10.30pm.

