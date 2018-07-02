Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Mihika Verma welcomes a baby boy

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Mihika Verma has already welcomed a bonny boy sometime back, and the post is rather a throwback photo. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Mihika Verma has already welcomed a bonny boy sometime back, and the post is rather a throwback photo.

Mihika Verma, who played Divyanka Tripathi’s sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, welcomed a baby boy recently. Mihika had quit showbiz after tying the knot with NRI businessman Anand Kapai in 2016.

The actor today morning shared an Instagram photo flaunting her baby bump. The post led to speculation about a visit from the stork. But contrary to reports, Mihika has already welcomed a bonny boy sometime back, and the post is rather a throwback photo. An actor from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on account of anonymity confirmed the developments. The actor said, “Everyone was so ecstatic when they got to know about the news. It’s been some time now and we hope to see Mihika and the little angel soon.”

Here’s Mihika Verma’s latest Instagram post:

After winning Miss India International 2004 and representing the country in Miss International, Mihika entered the TV industry with Virudh.

See more photos of Mihika Verma and husband Anand Kapai:

After playing substantial roles in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar, she struck gold with her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

