As Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ends tonight, let’s look back at Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel’s popular show

Star Plus’ flagship show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will air its last episode on Thursday. The Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel starrer will give way to its spin-off Ye Hai Chahatein. While YHM presented the love story between a divorcee and a childless woman, the new serial revolves around a single mother and a young rockstar. Ye Hai Chahatein stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead roles.

As the Ekta Kapoor produced Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to air its last episode tonight, we decided to revisit the popular drama that launched in December 2013. The show opened with Dr Ishita (Tripathi), a dentist, not being able to find a match as she cannot conceive. On the other hand, Raman Bhalla (Patel) was trying hard to bring up his children, after a bitter divorce with Shagun (Anita Hassanandani). After his wife left him for a rich businessman, Raman lost all faith in love. That’s when his young daughter Ruhi (Ruhanika Dhawan) gets Raman and Ishita together. Finding a mother figure in her South Indian neighbour Ishita, she gets her father to remarry. And that’s how the journey of Raman and Ishi maa began.

Through the course of six years, Raman-Ishita’s journey saw multiple ups and downs. Be it the misunderstandings, family members trying to manipulate them against each other, or their arch-nemesis trying to create a rift, the couple faced all the challenges and managed to keep their love strong. While it’s easy to say that the storyline was dragged on, we have to give due credit to the team for managing to hold the audience, in a time, when most shows cannot run even for three months.

We also saw Yeh Hai Mohabbatein take on important subjects. The show made the bold choice of having a divorcee and a childless woman as leads. In recent times, we also witnessed Ishita standing against her son Aditya when he cons the family and his first wife. Wanting to protect the helpless woman, she ends up shooting him (yes, we know Ekta Kapoor had used a similar track in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi). She also lost her eyesight fighting off Ruhi’s molester.

One of the tracks in the show also had the entire family fighting for Aliya’s (Krishna Mukherjee) rights, when she faced marital rape. It was encouraging to see a daily soap focusing on crimes against women. Another striking storyline was when Raman was left paralysed after being given incorrect medical treatment. A doctor, under the influence of alcohol, wrongly operated on Raman, leaving him in a wheelchair. The show accurately projected the aftermath of such an incident and how it can leave the person depressed and suicidal.

What stood out in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was the stellar performance by the cast. Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that she wasn’t offered good roles on TV after her stint in Dulhan as fans associated her with the character. While she attempted comedy, it was YHM that made her the star she is today. Giving her company was Karan Patel as the arrogant Raman, who melted like butter in the company of Ishita. Patel, who has confessed to being unprofessional and temperamental, turned a new leaf on the show. Together they also became one of the most loved jodis on television.

The show featured some of the most talented veteran actors like Neena Kulkarni, Sudha Chandran, Abhay Bhargava, Kaushal Kapoor and Sumeet Sachdeva among others. They brought a sense of maturity and experience to the show, while the newcomers Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza added a youthful vibe. One of the best ensemble casts in recent times, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team pushed the boundaries with each passing episode. They stood up to the audience’s expectations, and each actor managed to make their mark in the daily. The serial not only gave them their career’s biggest break, but they also got enough recognition, which led to more work.

And most importantly, how can we forget the love stories that bloomed on the show’s set. Divyanka Tripathi was introduced to Vivek Dahiya by another co-star (Pankaj Bhatia), feeling that the two would make a good couple. While Dahiya soon left the show, the romance continued, and today, they are a happily married couple. When the heroine got settled, how could the hero be behind? Aly Goni played matchmaker for Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, with the help of the latter’s father (Abhay Bhargava), who is also part of the show. In just a couple of meetings, cupid struck them, and before one could realise what had happened, they announced their marriage in 2016. Recently, Karan and Ankita were blessed with a baby girl.

Given the popularity of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the show has been remade as Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai (Tamil), Pranayam (Malayalam), Mon Niye Kachakachi (Bengali), Me Adarayai (Sinhala), Avannu Matte Shravani (Kannada), Nakalat Saare Ghadale (Marathi) and Manasupalike Mounageetham (Telugu).

It would be now interesting to see whether the spin-off Ye Hai Chahatein manages to recreate the same success. The lead pair Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi will have a tough time matching up to Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi’s chemistry. But well, not many had even expected the original pair to become a hit. So as we bid adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, here’s raising a toast to welcome Ye Hai Chahatein.

