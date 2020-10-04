Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Shireen Mirza has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Instagram/shireenmirza)

Actor Shireen Mirza, who was last seen on Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home.

Shireen, in a press statement, said she tested positive a week ago and is now on the path to recovery. “I’m at a recovery stage as of now. I’m doing absolutely fine otherwise.”

The actor further said that her quarantine period has made her realise the power she has to contribute to making this world a kinder place to inhabit. “While being quarantined I realise I have a chance to do something extraordinary to change the world and create a world full of love. A world where we are kind to each other.”

Shireen starred alongside Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel on Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2013 to 2019.

