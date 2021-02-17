Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza gets engaged, Divyanka Tripathi says ‘Can’t be any happier’

Actor Shireen Mirza, who plays the character Simmi Bhalla in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has got engaged to her longtime beau Hasan Sartaj. Sharing beautiful photos on Instagram, Shireen wrote, “Saying ‘yes’ has never been so easy. Can’t wait to have an endless adventure with my favorite weirdo @hasansartaj. Cheers to us, babe!”

The actor celebrated the special moment with her family. Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “We also celebrated it with our families because they are the most important people in our lives. Never miss them while we celebrate our special day rather make them a part of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)

Here’s a photo of Shireen with her family. (Photo: Shireen Mirza/Instagram) Here’s a photo of Shireen with her family. (Photo: Shireen Mirza/Instagram)

Shireen’s post has received a lot of love from her co-stars, friends and fans.

Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “Can’t be any happier. Nazar na lage dono ko. Perfect jodi,” to which Shireen replied, “I knew you will be the happiest and finally it is happening. The moment you were waiting for is finally here.”

Aneri Vajani, Ribbhu Mehra, Nivedita Basu and others also sent their congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

Recently, Shireen opened up about her plans of getting married.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor said, “Most probably, we will get hitched this year itself. I can only say that fairytales are for real! I’ve prayed for a guy like him and life definitely has more in store for us, Inshallah!”