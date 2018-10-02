Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Neeru Agarwal passes away

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a heartfelt post after the demise of her co-actor Neeru Agarwal Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a heartfelt post after the demise of her co-actor Neeru Agarwal

Actor Neeru Agarwal, who played the loving maid Neelu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, passed away on Tuesday. The actor collapsed in her bathroom early morning on Tuesday. She died even before she could be rushed to the hospital.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Neeru had been running a high fever for a few days. Today morning, she went to the bathroom and collapsed there. Her young daughter, who stayed with her, sent out voice notes to the YHM actors to inform them about the sad news. The team is devastated with the news.”

Neeru’s co-stars from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shared heartfelt posts about the actor on their social media accounts.

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita posted, “Neelu (Neeru), When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations…about your favorite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day. When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love… I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP. You will be missed, Divyanka.”

Aly Goni shared a picture of Neeru with the words, “RIP Neelu 😞 u will be missed 💔”

Aly Goni shared this photo of Neeru as he shared the news of her death on social media. Aly Goni shared this photo of Neeru as he shared the news of her death on social media.

Young actor Ruhaanika Dhawan’s mother also posted a note on her behalf. It read, “Dearest Neeru ( Nilu didi), you and Vaishnavi are such brave people. I always told you that. I still can’t believe this that you’re gone and I will never be able to see you and talk to you. You have been doing so much solely for your two sons and your family back home. Vaishnavi is one brave and strong child we know. God bless this Child. Ruhaanika is in a Shock all she is saying is mumma just sometime back Neelu didi and Vaishnavi came home and spent time with us in Ganpati, We spoke so much… but I guess we shouldn’t have stopped… & May be you would have still been here amongst us all. Stay happy wherever you are Neeru Remembering your wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May you rest in peace. -Dolly & Ruhaanika ( tumhari Ruhi like you always called her).

Young actor Ruhaanika Dhawan’s mother also posted a note on her behalf for Neeru Agarwal. Young actor Ruhaanika Dhawan’s mother also posted a note on her behalf for Neeru Agarwal.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s creative director Sandiip Sikcand also shared a post on his Instagram account that read, “Really have no words to express my sorrow and shock at this news. The Bhalla house will never be complete without NEELU 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP…. God bless.”

