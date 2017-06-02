Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd June full episode written update: Gagan traps Raman, Bala and Mihika

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd June full episode written update: Aadi is worried about what Raman and Ishita are upto. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 2nd June full episode written update: Aadi is worried about what Raman and Ishita are upto.

Bala tells Mihika that this must be Roshni’s sister Prabhjot and goes to look out for Roshni in the rooms but in vain. Mihika recognises Roshni’s mangalsutra and they ask her mom if she lives alone in the house to which she says yes. Bala asks her by showing the picture if they are her daughters. Mihika asks if they are married as she saw the sindoor box lying there. She asks where she can get such box to which Roshni’s mom says it’s a special one which is available at Devi’s temple.

Mihika and Bala say that they shall go there but Roshni’s mom stops them and says that they should not go there and they can take this box if they want to. Bala pretends that their relative has arrived to pick them up and they both leave. Raman, Mihika and Bala try to look for Roshni at the temple when Mihika sees Gagan and they all hide behind a wall. A young girl comes there to sell the garlands to be offered to the Devi. When Mihika sees the garlands she asks her who made this, she asks if Roshni has made them to which the girl says yes. Mihika asks her to take them to her.

There Aaliya gets a bouquet and a parcel and Shagun asks who has sent them. Aaliya tells her that Mihika and Romi has sent the bouquet and they have booked a honeymoon suite at a five star hotel for Aadi and Aaliya. Shagun says that’s good idea and that they must go. While in room Aaliya is taking out clothes and is talking to Aadi while he is lost in thoughts as to what Ishita, Raman would be up to. Aaliya asks Aadi why he is worried and Aadi tells her. Aaliya apologises to him for making the plan. Aadi rather says he is sorry as every newly married is excited for such things. Aaliya convinces him that they need not go to the hotel and she’ll make him a coffee and have quality time at home only.

The little girl takes Raman, Mihika and Bala to a small room. Raman knocks the door and Roshni opens the door and seems happy to see them. Roshni asks them to get inside and apologises to Raman and says she knew they would come. She asks Prabhjot to not be afraid of them. She asks them to save her and Prabhjot, tells them that Gagan and his gang is keeping a check on them. Raman says that when they came there was no one outside and Bala says they have been trapped when they are about to leave. Gagan opens the door and points a gun at Raman’s forehead.

