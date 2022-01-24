Yashraj Mukhate reminds us how Kapil Sharma writes risky tweets ‘peg lagake’ in hilarious new song, watch

Kapil Sharma’s upcoming stand-up show I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix has now got a Yashraj Mukhate twist. The music composer-viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with the streaming giant for a promotional video ahead of the premiere of the much-awaited show on January 28.

Netflix on Monday released a video created by Yashraj Mukhate using the punch lines of Kapil from his act. The song uses Kapil’s catchphrase and the title of his show, ‘I’m Not Done Yet’, apart from several other hilarious anecdotes the actor-comedian is set to entertain fans with in the stand-up show. Yashraj also used Kapil’s comment about his infamous tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the comedian is making fun of himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Kapil Sharma is set bring out his unfiltered side with gigs related to his personal life, marriage to Ginni Chatrath and several feuds which got him in trouble in the past. Kapil will present all with a pinch of salt, leaving the audience in splits.

In a previous promo from the show, Kapil was seen asking wife Ginni, who is sitting in the audience, about what made her choose him. Ginni had a witty reply, which left Kapil at a loss of words.

“You are from a good and well-educated family. What made you love a scooter owner?” asked Kapil. In response, Ginni said, “Maine socha paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai. Iss gareeb ka bhala hi kardun (I thought that everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy).”

Kapil married Ginni in 2018. The two have a daughter and a son named Anayra and Trishaan.