Yashraj Mukhate and Shehnaaz Gill join hands for ‘Sadda Kutta’ follow-up ‘Boring Day’. Watch hilarious video

Musician and viral sensation Yashraj Mukhate dropped his latest creation, a music video featuring ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The video features footage of Shehnaaz and her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arti Singh, when they were contestants on the reality show. The video is titled Boring Day.

In the video, Shehnaaz complains to Arti about her boring day, and how nobody in the house is talking to her. Arti walks out of the room, joking that now Shehnaaz is the one who is boring her. Yashraj adds his musical touch to the exchange. And then we cut to Shehnaaz and Yashraj jamming together, as they dance to the song and sing along.

Sharing the video, Yashraj wrote, “Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill ❤️@artisingh5 love your expressions😂#yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #dialoguewithbeath @shehnaazgill”.

The video left many laughing out loud. Archana Puran Singh commented on the video said, “Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj❤️ Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya😂” Amruta Khanvilkar dropped many laughing emojis, and content creator and actor, Ankush Bahugana wrote, “Life has meaning now😂”. A few others called the video “another masterpiece”.

Yashraj has earlier given Shehnaaz’s fans another hit in “Sadda Kutta Tommy“. The video was recreated by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and Ritwik Dhanjani.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Yahraj had shared some insights about how he has differentiated his work using his music production skills. He said, “All my videos have a structure; there is an intro, a bridge and a chorus. I make sure that though I am using dialogues, it should sound like a song. Maybe that’s why people are enjoying my work”.