Yashraj Mukhate praises Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘rhythmic’ voice, says she was ‘entertaining like always’ on Boring Day

YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate recently collaborated with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a humorous music video titled “Boring Day” which riffed off from a snippet of her journey in 2019’s Bigg Boss 13. Soon after, Shehnaaz also appeared in a vlog with Yashraj. Now, he has opened up about his experience of working with Shehnaaz. Yashraj revealed that Shehnaaz was “entertaining throughout like she always is”.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he joked that he took a lot of advice from the Honsla Rakh actor. “I had to edit some of it away. I have an 18-minute video in which she is just talking. You have seen its edited version,” he shared.

Since Shehnaaz has been through a personal hardship in the last few months after the death of Sidharth Shukla, Yashraj shared that even his family members were worried about her. He mentioned that even they were concerned as to how she is doing now. “This was my second meeting with her. I felt like she had gotten a lot of depth in her as a person. She was talking a lot about spirituality, for instance. Everything went smooth with her,” he said.

He also went on to praise her “rhythmic” way of speaking. In the video, Shehnaaz, while in the Bigg Boss house, speaks about the monotony of the proceedings. “Such a boring day. Such a boring people,” she grumbles.

Shehnaaz also recorded new lines for the video.

Yashraj has earlier given Shehnaaz’s fans another hit in “Sadda Kutta Tommy“. The video was recreated by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Raveena Tandon and Ritwik Dhanjani.

Shehnaaz recently appeared in the finale of Bigg Boss 15 to pay a tribute to her late friend and fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla.