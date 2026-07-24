‘Would’ve killed myself’: Apoorva Mukhija reveals how Sufi Motiwala saved her after IGL row

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, recently entered Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as an informer for a week. Her arrival led many to expect a major confrontation with fellow contestant Sufi Motiwala. However, the two quickly put their past differences behind them. During a recent episode, as they spoke about how they now feel about each other, Apoorva said she “would’ve killed myself” if she hadn’t had Sufi’s support during the India’s Got Latent controversy last year.

Opening up about one of the darkest phases of her life, Apoorva credited Sufi with helping her through the fallout of the India’s Got Latent controversy. “I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them, ‘I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn’t had Sufi,'” she said.

Sufi replied, “Don’t say that. I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was the most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot.”

Reiterating how much Sufi’s support meant to her, Apoorva continued, “I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life. I genuinely wouldn’t have been able to survive Latent if it wasn’t for you.”

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Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala’s rift

Sufi Motiwala and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as contestants on Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors. However, the two later had a public falling-out. In the wake of their public feud, Sufi wrote on Instagram, “No more lies. I’ve received a lot of texts saying that I’ve taken clout from Apoorva, and I’ve left her. I’ve literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely. So no, I’m not sorry I didn’t use her for clout (in case you forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other; I don’t need her clout). I wanted to be friends with Apoorva, not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated. I distanced myself.”

India’s Got Latent controversy

In 2025, Apoorva Mukhija appeared as a panellist on the controversial episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, during which podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made an offensive remark about parents and sex. The episode sparked widespread backlash, and FIRs were filed against several participants, including Apoorva. She later revealed that she received death and rape threats on Instagram in the aftermath of the controversy.

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