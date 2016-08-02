Would love to work with Sonia Balani again: Priyanshu Jora

Priyanshu Jora expresses his interest to work with Sonia Balani again. Priyanshu Jora expresses his interest to work with Sonia Balani again.

Actor Priyanshu Jora, who found fame through his portrayal of lazy lad Titu in Tu Mera Hero, says he would love to work with actress Sonia Balani again after their “great chemistry and understanding” in the popular TV show.

“I was very thrilled when Sonia and I did well as an onscreen couple. We had great chemistry and understanding onscreen,” Priyanshu told IANS.

“I would love to work with her again. We share a great equation with each other. If given a chance, it would be wonderful to work with each other again and see how much we have evolved as actors,” added the actor, who is currently seen in new TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania.

Talking about the Sony Entertainment Television show, Priyanshu said: “For me, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania is a show which starts a new approach of storytelling. When comedy shows were introduced, no one thought that it will be appreciated by masses.

“However, this show is a perfect mix of comedy, romance and drama, although it doesn’t fit into any one of these genres. Hence, it stands alone in its element.”

Talking about his role in the show, the 24 actor said: “Abhishek is a very unconventional character. It was difficult for me to understand Abhishek and his behaviour, but I had the support of my wonderful team. It was honestly more difficult for me to understand the character of Abhishek than to come out of the image of Titu.”

Apart from him, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania also stars Namita Dubey and Saloni Daini, among others.

