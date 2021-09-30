KBC 13 contestant Savita Bhati fails to win Rs 1 cr despite guessing the answer to World War I question

On the Wednesday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, contestant Savita Bhati, a senior nursing superintendent hailing from Jodhpur, lost the chance of becoming a crorepati because of a World War I question. Bhatri had even guessed the correct answer but was wary of playing for such high stakes without being 100 per cent sure.

Here’s the question that Bhati could not answer and chose to go home with Rs 50 lakh instead: ‘During World War I, at which battle in Turkey in 1915-16 did around 16,000 Indian army soldiers bravely fight along with the Allies?” Her options were Galicia, Ankara, Tabsor and Gallipoli. Gallipoli was the correct answer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Savita, who exhausted her final lifeline, 50-50, while answering the ₹25 lakh question, did not want to take a chance at this stage and chose to quit instead. Getting the answer wrong would have reduced her winning amount to Rs 3.2 lakh. However, her answer was right when Bachchan asked to take a guess after quitting the show. She chose Gallipoli and Bachchan informed her that she missed out on the chance to win Rs 1 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The show has been having many such moments in the last couple of weeks, and hence makes for a chance for a lifetime for many contestants, and a good experience watching it for television viewers.

Bachchan also lauded women contestants who have done well in this season of KBC 13. He said, “Not many people reach this stage. And I feel that in this season, the contestants who have reached this stage or who have won ₹1 crore, most of them have been women. So, a big round of applause for women.”

Savita is the third contestant to reach the Rs 1 crore question. Last month, Himani Bundela won Rs 1 crore to become the first crorepati this season, after winning that sum, she quit the show. Earlier this month, Pranshu Tripathi also made it to the Rs 1 crore question but quit the show with Rs 50 lakh.