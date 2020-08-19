World Photography Day: TV actors with impressive photography skills

August 19 marks World Photography Day. While professionals across the globe are celebrating the day, we chanced upon some amazing photos clicked by television actors. From nature photo to family portraits, these small screen artistes have impressive photography skills.
Shaheer Sheikh: The traveller
We have a lot of respect and care for things that we have created but very little concern for things that we know for sure that God has created. Mother Earth, Air, oceans, trees, grass and other living beings. It’s high time we start protecting and preserving what the Almighty has gifted us directly. #savePlanetEarth #saveouroceans #saveourwildlife #savehumanity
Sriti Jha: Going artistic
Indraneil Sengupta: Capturing the family
Raj Singh Arora: The nature lover
Divyanka Tripathi: Fresher on the list
Puneet Sachdeva- Wildlife photographer
Elephants just Love Water ❤️. #animalphotography #animalsofinstagram #animalpolis #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlife_perfection #wildlifeonearth #elephant #wildlifeaddicts #natureaddict #corbett #animalworld #awesomeglobe #travelgram #wanderlust #wildlifeseekers #potd #photooftheday #indiagram #indiaclicks #incredibleindia #earthpix #earth_shotz #canonphotography #wildlifephoto #planet_of_animals #planet_earth_shots #puneetsachdev #ganges #catsofinstagram
Please Turn , please turn, i was begging and finally she did ❤️❤️! #tiger #wildlifephotography #wildlifeonearth #wildlife_seekers #wildlife_perfection #animalsofinstagram #catsofinstagram #catlife #catstagram #potd #photooftheday #ganges #earthfocus #earthpix #earth_shotz #bbcearth #natgeoyourshot #natgeo #wildlifeplanet #animallovers #animalpolis #puneetsachdev #naturelovers #naturephotography #indiagram #incredibleindia #corbett #discovery #travelgram #wanderlust
Kunal Karan Kapoor: The scenic clicks
Sehban Azim: The selfie expert
Have these TV stars inspired you?
