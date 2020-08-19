scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
World Photography Day: TV actors with impressive photography skills

As professionals celebrate World Photography Day, here's a collection of amazing clicks by your favourite television stars.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: August 19, 2020 5:04:52 pm
world photography day, divyanka tripathi, sehban azimMany in the television industry are passionate photographers (Photo: Sehban Azim, Divyanka Tripathi, Raj Singh Arora/Instagram)

August 19 marks World Photography Day. While professionals across the globe are celebrating the day, we chanced upon some amazing photos clicked by television actors. From nature photo to family portraits, these small screen artistes have impressive photography skills.

Have a look!

Shaheer Sheikh: The traveller

Kabhi tum nahi the kabhi hum nahi the..

Sriti Jha: Going artistic

Of languages we don’t understand

Indraneil Sengupta: Capturing the family

Guitarati

In the dark shall we see our light

Raj Singh Arora: The nature lover

#Mumbai #citybytheseamumbai #shotoniphone – RSA.

Divyanka Tripathi: Fresher on the list

Puneet Sachdeva- Wildlife photographer

Kunal Karan Kapoor: The scenic clicks

Sehban Azim: The selfie expert

Have these TV stars inspired you?

