Working out with Akshay Kumar at 4 am was definitely better than sleeping: Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma recently joined Akshay Kumar to promote the latter’s film Samrat Prithviraj. A video of their meeting reiterates the fact that Akshay wakes up before sunrise and hits the gym. The comedian joins the actor for a ‘banter before breakfast’, but ends up running away seeing the kind of hard work Akshay puts in. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “What an experience! Working out with @akshaykumar at 4 AM was definitely better than sleeping Dekho hamara video together!”

The video, produced by Yash Raj Films, opens with Kapil Sharma standing on his balcony. He informs viewers that he has to meet Akshay Kumar at the gym at 4 am. He adds that since it’s already 2:30 am, he doesn’t want to risk sleeping and getting late. “Saal bhar mazaak banayenge fir (He will make fun of me the whole year),” he says. As the comedian gets ready, his wife Ginni is shocked at seeing him awake at the odd hour. It’s funny how she realises that it’s all because he is meeting ‘Akshay paaji’.

After Kapil travels in the silence of the night, he is greeted by a rather energetic and chirpy Akshay. The actor immediately makes the comedian try a few exercises, which Kapil to pull off. Faced with crunches and ropes, Kapil throws his hands up, saying that he hasn’t slept or eaten. As he grills the Samrat Prithviraj actor about his preparation for the historical, Akshay brings out a real sword and asks Kapil to attempt a fight sequence with him. However, as soon as the Khiladi Kumar approaches him, Kapil takes flight.

Watch Kapil and Akshay’s funny banter here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Falling to the demands of Karni Sena, Yash Raj Films earlier today shared a letter announcing the new title of the period drama. Earlier titled Prithviraj, the Akshay Kumar film is now titled Samrat Prithviraj.

The letter said that the studio never intended for anyone’s sentiments to be hurt or to disrespect the titular Rajput ruler.

Samrat Prithviraj is written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film’s plot is based on the medieval epic poem called Prithviraj Raso penned by the emperor’s court poet Chand Bardai.