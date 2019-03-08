Women’s Day 2019: Television actors who have squashed stereotypes like a boss

On the occasion of Women’s Day, indianexpress.com spoke to TV actors who have squashed stereotypes and how!

At 47, Jaya Bhattacharya doesn’t allow anyone to question her marital status. “I am a self-made woman, and I take my life’s decision. I am among the lucky few who feels no pressure from anyone to tie the knot. A friend’s mother recently did try to school me, and ironically, she has separated from her husband. So I gave it back to her asking why to get married when you eventually separate,” she said with a smile.

Girls are pushed to get married to have someone when they grow old. Giving her take, Jaya said, “Firstly, companionship doesn’t mean sex or a husband. You do want a friend with you with whom you can share a laugh or even cry. And that someone shouldn’t always be tied to you in a marriage. It needn’t even be of another gender.”

What’s in a size?

Anjali Anand is probably the only mainstream actor who is on the heavier side. “Girls of my size are usually cast as the best friend or a comedian. But I never wanted to do that. I look at myself as a heroine and luckily for me, Sandiip Sikcand saw that and gave me Dhhai Kilo Prem. I always knew my talent will shine. Just like television, I would someday want to play the lead in a film too. I also want to be on every magazine cover,” the Kullfi Kumar Bajewala actor said.

But Anjali has her own share of woes when it comes to trolls as she said, “Instagram is my personal space. I block almost 50 accounts every day for I don’t want negativity in my life. And when I am in the mood, I give them a taste of their own medicine. I am no plus size motivator, but all I can say is every one of us are beautiful. Cherish what you have and be confident in your own skin. Being different is a gift, not a problem.”

Divorce – Not end of the world

Talking about her divorce, Vahbiz Dorabjee said, “I won’t deny I was scared. There were even moments of contemplation, but I realised that I couldn’t be unfair to myself. It’s just one life, you can’t take the backseat. Thanks to my family and my bunch of friends, they completely had my back. Luckily for me, I also got some good projects and I just jumped back to work.”

Sharing that the divorce has brought out the best version of herself, Vahbiz said, “I will never advocate divorce, but no woman should ever compromise when it comes to their happiness. Yes, there would be a mini section of people who would raise eyebrows at your decision, but it shouldn’t matter. It will be a challenge, but it’s also the time when you will discover so much about yourself. I am a very positive person and I still believe in the magic of love. Just because a marriage doesn’t work, doesn’t mean you don’t have a soul mate. And it goes for both men and women.”

Beauty with brains

Ridhima Pandit has clearly proved that a female actor is not just about being pretty. Before venturing into the entertainment industry, the Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist worked at a high-profile artist management company. “There was no discussion when it comes to education. It was part of our upbringing and we never questioned it. I was a restless child and so I started doing odd jobs at 19 to earn money.”

The knowledge and experience she gained, has only made her a more confident person. Ridhima said “I have travelled the world and interacted with so many people. Unlike many, I even work on my own contracts. Having worked as a manager, I am adept to all technicalities. I have seen quite many artists giving a harrowing time to the clients. And that has taught me to be thorough professional at work.”

Happy single parenting

Taking up the responsibility of a child alone wasn’t easy for Dalljiet Kaur (Deepa). She said, “Thankfully, my parents just took over. But when I went out to look for work, everyone just saw a 86 kilo mother in me. There was no good role. So while I was dealing with a personal low, I was also challenged professionally. I worked hard, really hard because I knew it wasn’t just about me anymore. I am glad there were few, who held my hand and gave me work. Today, I feel proud of myself.”

Agreeing that sometimes it does get difficult doing the job of both parents, Dalljiet said, “But I am blessed to have Jaydon. He understands his mother needs to work. So rather than going on guilt trips, I take trips around the world with him. I also take him along for outdoor shoots, so we can spend more time. And we are a riot together. We sing, dance, paint and have so much fun. He brings out the child in me.”

Happy Women’s Day!