With no work on TV, actor Ekta Sharma takes a job at a call centre: ‘Wanted to live life as a warrior, not victim’

Imagine you’ve worked hard for years to build a career, and one fine day, it just comes to a standstill. Frustrated with the endless wait, one can sink into despair or decide to take the reins of life into their own hands. Television actor Ekta Sharma falls in the latter category. Not wanting to sit idle due to lack of acting work, she decided to take up a job at a call centre to make ends meet. “I am an educated woman and rather than sitting at home crying, I decided to go out and earn. I am doing a respectable job and I am proud of it,” she told indianexpress.com.

Ever since the pandemic hit, work in the entertainment industry faced a setback with many shoots coming to a halt and shows going off air. While work resumed full-throttle in the last few months, Ekta was still waiting for a call from producers and casting directors. Her last show Bepanah Pyarr had wrapped up just before the lockdown was announced. With expenses and bills piling up, she knew she couldn’t wait for a miracle to happen. Also, given she is fighting a court case for her daughter’s custody, she also had to pay the lawyers. “Initially, I sold off my jewelry, hoping that things would work out. But after a year, when it didn’t, I decided to go out and look out for work.”

Ekta shared that she has been modeling ever since she was in school and has never worked in a different sector. She said, “I will be honest, it was a very tough decision. I had to mentally prepare myself to go out and work in the real world. From living the luxury vanity life where you have a spot boy around you, diet food, and everything nice to now talking to angry customers on calls… it has been a paradigm shift for me. However, I am thankful that my parents made me complete my graduation so that I could bag this job. My only motive was that I wanted to live a life of a warrior, not a victim.”

While at work, the actor says that sometimes it turns weird when her colleagues come up saying they’ve seen her on TV, or even follow her on social media. Most of them have been supportive of her but she adds that there are a few who question her when she cannot pick up something as quick as them. “They don’t understand this is not my world. I am adapting to it at the fastest pace that I can,” she shared, adding that she is also auditioning in her free time as acting remains her passion.

She is also fighting for the custody of her daughter. Ekta Sharma shared she’s not allowed to talk about the matter but agreed that the bad publicity could have also caused the lack of work. “I have been around for 20 years and it has never happened that I haven’t got work for so long. I may not be the best actor but I have a solid list of performances behind me,” she shared.

The actor added that she did call producers and casting directors but did not get any positive leads. Sharing that when people take extreme steps or spiral down to their emotional lowest, everyone has big suggestions to give. “However, no one really looks out for others when they are alive”.

On a final note, Ekta thanked her family and close friends who stood by her in her difficult times. She also added that she wants people to know that there is always a way forward in life. “I feel no work should be looked down upon. I am happy and proud that I can pay my rent, and look after myself and my mother. It’s just that acting is my first love and I can’t wait to get back in front of the camera.”

Ekta Sharma has been part of shows like Daddy Samjha Karo, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kamini-Damini and Bepanah Pyaar among others.