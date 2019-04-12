Toggle Menu
Winona Ryder to star in HBO miniseries The Plot Against America

The Plot Against America will be based on the acclaimed novel by Philip Roth. The show has been created by David Simon and Ed Burns, the team behind shows like The Wire and Generation Kill.

Stranger Things actor Winona Ryder will be next seen in the HBO mini-series, The Plot Against America.

Actors Winona Ryder, John Turturro and Zoe Kazan will lead the cast of HBO miniseries The Plot Against America.

The six-part miniseries, based on the acclaimed novel by Philip Roth, has been created by David Simon and Ed Burns, the team behind shows like The Wire and Generation Kill, the network said in a statement.

The series imagines an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator-hero and xenophobic populist, who becomes president and turns the nation towards fascism.

The show will also feature actor Anthony Boyle, Morgan Spector, Caleb Malis and Azhy Robertson.

Simon and Burn will also executive produce the show alongside Joe Roth, Nina K Noble, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

The project will be co-executive produced by Dennis Stratton and the late Philip Roth.

