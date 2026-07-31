‘Winner won’t be a hack’: Karan Johar slams rigged reality shows ahead of The Traitors 2

The 21 contestants of The Traitors Season 2 were revealed at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. At the show’s launch event, the show’s host and producer Karan Johar also took a dig at Ekta Kapoor and her show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.

Karan Johar’s dig at Ekta Kapoor

While speaking about returning as the host of The Traitors Season 2, Karan Johar took a dig at the winners of other reality shows, suggesting that their victories are often rigged. Karan said, “This season I won’t be forgiving, but more ruthless. And we will never ever forget to be entertaining. It’s the modus operandi for any popular show. I am proud that Traitors is in its second season. If there is a season 2, it only says how popular season 1 must have been.”