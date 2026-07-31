‘Winner won’t be a hack’: Karan Johar slams rigged reality shows ahead of The Traitors 2

While The Traitors Season 2 host Karan Johar took a dig at Ekta Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari warned contestants against betraying her.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiJul 31, 2026 05:48 PM IST
Karan JoharKaran Johar will host The Traitors Season 2.
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The 21 contestants of The Traitors Season 2 were revealed at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. At the show’s launch event, the show’s host and producer Karan Johar also took a dig at Ekta Kapoor and her show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.

Karan Johar’s dig at Ekta Kapoor

While speaking about returning as the host of The Traitors Season 2, Karan Johar took a dig at the winners of other reality shows, suggesting that their victories are often rigged. Karan said, “This season I won’t be forgiving, but more ruthless. And we will never ever forget to be entertaining. It’s the modus operandi for any popular show. I am proud that Traitors is in its second season. If there is a season 2, it only says how popular season 1 must have been.”

He further added, “Last season shocked, surprised, appalled, and even terrified me. I saw the level of betrayal, attack, manipulation, and strategy that I was not expecting. At one point it stopped becoming a game. Literally every night there was an attack, and a stab in the back. And unlike other shows, the winner won’t be a hack.”

Also Read – ‘Don’t you feel ashamed?’: Vikas Gupta schools Shilpa Shinde on Lock Upp 2

Soon after this, Karan Johar took another dig at Ekta Kapoor’s show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. Talking about his association with Amazon Prime Video, KJo said, “We have the most outstanding relationship with Prime Video. When we get Locked Upp with them, there will always be an Alliance.”

The Traitors 2 contestants

The Traitors Season 2 features 21 contestants, including Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Shalini Passi, Rhea Chakraborty, Dalip Tahil, Ranveer Brar, and Krystle D’Souza, among others

One of the most popular contestants in the mix, Shweta Tiwari spoke about her game plan, referring to her popular TV character Prerna from Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Shweta said, “Enough of me being Prerna. Being Prerna, I even got cheated a lot. Now it’s time to return the betrayal. All I want to tell those who betray is that when a woman stands for herself, even the devil takes notes. So it’s time to take prerna from the OG Prerna.”

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The Traitors Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, with a new episode dropping every Thursday at 12 am.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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