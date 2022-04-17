scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
India’s Got Talent Season 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to grace the show

India's Got Talent grand finale latest updates, IGT S9 winner: Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Divyansh and Manuraj, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy are the finalists of India's Got Talent Season 9.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 5:57:37 pm
India's Got Talent Season 9 Grand Finale, India's Got Talent Season 9 FinalistsIndia's Got Talent Season 9 LIVE: India's Got Talent Season 9 airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

India’s Got Talent Season 9 grand finale live news updates: India’s Got Talent Season 9 will get its winner today. The winner will take home the trophy, a brand new car and cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The first runner-up and second runner-up will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each.

The finale will see the Top 7 finalists – Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Divyansh and Manuraj, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy – take the stage for some breathtaking performances. The episode will also see Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting their film Heropanti 2. Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan will take the stage to meet his idol Tiger Shroff. The kid will leave the actor impressed with his gymnastic skills.

Joining them would be Superstar Singer 2 judge Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan, along with captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali. The special episode will see Sugandha Mishra joining Arjun Bijlani to host the show. The finale will also see judge Kirron Kher and host Arjun Bijlani perform on iconic songs like “Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam”, “Chod Do Aaanchal” and “Shola Jo Bhadke”. Shilpa Shetty and Badshah will also put up grand acts.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about India's Got Talent Season 9 finale.

17:57 (IST)17 Apr 2022
A glimpse of Bomb Fire Crew's performance
 
 
 
 
 
Ahead of the grand finale, here's a sneak peek of Bomb Fire Crew's latest performance on India's Got Talent Season 9.

17:39 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Bomb Fire Crew leaves Tiger Shroff in awe
 
 
 
 
 
A member of Bomb Fire Crew will express her feelings for Tiger Shroff in a unique way, which will leave the actor in awe.

17:24 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Rishabh Chaturvedi is excited for the finale
 
 
 
 
 
In a video, India’s Got Talent Season 9 finalist Rishabh Chaturvedi said he is not nervous but is extremely excited to be performing on the grand finale stage.

17:10 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Sugandha Mishra will leave judges in splits
 
 
 
 
 
Sugandha Mishra will host India's Got Talent Season 9's grand finale with Arjun Bijlani.

17:00 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Ishita promises ‘grand’ performance
 
 
 
 
 
Finalist Ishita Vishwakarma has never failed to impress the judges with her voice. In her finale act, she will perform with several dancers. In a video, Ishita promised fans that her act will be "grand”.

During the finale, host Arjun Bijlani will give a gold chain to 'Choti Lata' Ishita Vishwakarma. Talking about the same, the actor said, "I remember when Ishita first came to the audition, she was such a shy girl. However, she shocked me with her powerful vocals. Wearing her father's jacket, she surprised us with each performance. What could I gift the nightingale that she does not already have? She has our support, our blessings and our love. As a token of our shared journey on the show, I gifted her a gold chain so that she remembers where she comes from and always has a piece of us with her, for the rest of her life."

Judged by Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah, India's Got Talent launched in January this year.

