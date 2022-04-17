India’s Got Talent Season 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to grace the show

India’s Got Talent Season 9 grand finale live news updates: India’s Got Talent Season 9 will get its winner today. The winner will take home the trophy, a brand new car and cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The first runner-up and second runner-up will be awarded Rs 5 lakh each.

The finale will see the Top 7 finalists – Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Divyansh and Manuraj, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy – take the stage for some breathtaking performances. The episode will also see Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui promoting their film Heropanti 2. Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan will take the stage to meet his idol Tiger Shroff. The kid will leave the actor impressed with his gymnastic skills.

Joining them would be Superstar Singer 2 judge Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan, along with captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali. The special episode will see Sugandha Mishra joining Arjun Bijlani to host the show. The finale will also see judge Kirron Kher and host Arjun Bijlani perform on iconic songs like “Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam”, “Chod Do Aaanchal” and “Shola Jo Bhadke”. Shilpa Shetty and Badshah will also put up grand acts.