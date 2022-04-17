scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Hunarbaaz finale LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor to grace Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan finale

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan grand finale live news, Hunarbaaz winner: Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam and Anirban are the finalists of Colors' Hunarbaaz.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 5:57:56 pm
Hunarbaaz Final, Hunarbaaz FinalistsHunarbaaz Finale LIVE: Hunarbaaz airs on Colors.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan finale live news updates: The curtain is all set to fall on Colors’ talent show Hunarbaaz. On Sunday, one among Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban will take home the trophy of Hunarbaaz and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The runner-up will get Rs 5 lakh as cash prize.

The reality show marked the television debut of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and yesteryear superstar Mithun Chakraborty joined Parineeti on the judges panel. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted the show. After Bharti took a maternity leave, Surbhi Chandna stepped in as the co-host. However, the comedienne surprised the team when she came back to host the finale less than two weeks after delivering her baby boy.

While speaking to paparazzi on the set of the reality show, Bharti shared how she cried a lot as she had to leave her newborn baby home. “Bohot royi main, Baby abhi sirf barah din ka hai. Par kaam toh kaam hota hai (I cried a lot since my baby is very young, but work comes first),” she added.

The grand finale will also see the team of Dance Deewane Juniors gracing the stage. Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi will introduce their little champions on the Hunarbaaz stage. Given the shoot happened a day after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar will even put up a grand act together in honour of the newlyweds.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Hunarbaaz finale.

17:57 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Who are the finalists of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam and Anirban are competing for the Hunarbaaz trophy tonight.

17:41 (IST)17 Apr 2022
WATCH | When Neetu Kapoor remembered Rishi Kapoor
 
 
 
 
 
In a promo of Hunarbaaz finale, Neetu Kapoor can be seen talking about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding. She also remembered her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. READ THIS

17:22 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Alia-Ranbir's wedding discussion to be a part of Hunarbaaz grand finale too
 
 
 
 
 
The grand finale of Hunarbaaz was shot just a day after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Thus the discussion around the big wedding of B-town will be a part of the show tonight.

17:20 (IST)17 Apr 2022
Neetu Kapoor to grace Hunarbaaz finale

Hunarbaaz finalists and judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra will be joined by the judges of Colors' upcoming kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors - Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.

16:54 (IST)17 Apr 2022
When and where to watch Hunarbaaz finale

The grand finale of Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan will air from 9 pm tonight on Colors.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Parineeti Chopra addressed the backlash reality shows receive for promoting sob stories of contestants. Over the last few years, the ‘rona dhona’ has taken over performances on the stage. However, the actor believes that there’s no harm if the talent is not compromised. “I think people who are not associated with reality shows speak like that. I am giving first-hand information from my experience. We are never given a script nor told what to say. We have never met these contestants and react to their performances as it happens. I think if there is an emotional story, why wouldn’t we share it? The talent is not fake and they get just one take to perform. The reality is very real on the show,” she said.

