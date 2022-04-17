Hunarbaaz finale LIVE UPDATES: Neetu Kapoor to grace Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan finale

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan finale live news updates: The curtain is all set to fall on Colors’ talent show Hunarbaaz. On Sunday, one among Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban will take home the trophy of Hunarbaaz and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The runner-up will get Rs 5 lakh as cash prize.

The reality show marked the television debut of Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and yesteryear superstar Mithun Chakraborty joined Parineeti on the judges panel. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted the show. After Bharti took a maternity leave, Surbhi Chandna stepped in as the co-host. However, the comedienne surprised the team when she came back to host the finale less than two weeks after delivering her baby boy.

While speaking to paparazzi on the set of the reality show, Bharti shared how she cried a lot as she had to leave her newborn baby home. “Bohot royi main, Baby abhi sirf barah din ka hai. Par kaam toh kaam hota hai (I cried a lot since my baby is very young, but work comes first),” she added.

The grand finale will also see the team of Dance Deewane Juniors gracing the stage. Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi will introduce their little champions on the Hunarbaaz stage. Given the shoot happened a day after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar will even put up a grand act together in honour of the newlyweds.