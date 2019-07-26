Toggle Menu
NBC to wrap up Will and Grace reboot in 2020https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/will-grace-reboot-to-end-in-2020-nbc-3-seasons-5853142/

NBC to wrap up Will and Grace reboot in 2020

Will and Grace was part of a wave of revivals when it returned to TV in 2017. The third and final season will include 18 episodes.

Will And Grace reboot
NBC announced that the upcoming season will be the last for Will & Grace. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Will & Grace is coming to an end, again.

NBC said Thursday that the rebooted sitcom will wrap after its upcoming 2020 season, with the air date to be announced.

Will & Grace was part of a wave of revivals when it returned to TV in 2017. The third and final season will include 18 episodes.

When the comedy first aired, from 1998-2006, it was a groundbreaker for its depiction of gay friends Will and Jack, played by Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes.

Advertising

Debra Messing and Megan Mullally also starred in the original and the reboot, which followed a much-viewed 2016 election-themed reunion video.

In a joint statement, the new show’s producers said they consulted with the cast in deciding to bring Will & Grace to a close.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gemini Man new trailer: Will Smith faces off with his clone in this Ang Lee film
2 Rapper ASAP Rocky charged with assault in Sweden, US President Trump reacts
3 George Takei calls migrant treatment a ‘grotesque low’