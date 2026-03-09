Wife of YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, shares first statement after his crash: ‘He sustained injuries but will recover’

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Health Update: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. In an Instagram story, his wife Ritika Chauhan shared an update about Anurag’s condition, assuring everyone that he is doing fine despite sustaining some injuries. She mentioned that although the situation has been difficult, he is strong and expected to recover soon. Ritika also urged people not to spread rumors or misinformation during this critical time and requested everyone to keep Anurag in their prayers, asking for support and positive thoughts as the family navigates the challenging moment.

She shared in her post, “Anurag is doing fine. He did sustain some injuries, but he’s strong and will recover soon. Right now it is a critical time for us, and we kindly request everyone not to spread any rumors or misinformation. What we truly need at this moment is all your prayers, support, and positive thoughts for him. Thank you for standing with us. 🙏”

Dobhal gained widespread recognition after participating in the television show Bigg Boss 17. Last week, Anurag Dobhal accused his family of mental torture. In an emotional meltdown on Saturday, the YouTuber crashed his car on a highway near Delhi.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area, according to police.

Sharing the latest update on Anurag Dobhal, his manager, earlier posted on Instagram, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi, and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation. Also, let’s not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let’s all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery.”

Earlier the police said a suicide attempt is also being suspected, and the matter is under investigation.

According to people close to Anurag Dobhal, he had allegedly been complaining of mental harassment for some time prior to the accident.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, officials added.