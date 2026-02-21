Why the latest Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode is delayed: New timings and how to watch in India

Pakistani television dramas, much like Korean shows, have steadily grown in popularity among Indian audiences. One of the most loved ongoing series is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. The show typically premiers every Friday and Saturday. However, fans were left puzzled when the latest episode didn’t drop on YouTube on Friday. It was later revealed that the makers have revised the telecast schedule due to Ramzan.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu gets new timings in India and Pakistan

Producers Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib announced the updated Ramzan slots via the official Instagram page of their production house, Six Sigma Plus. Their two ongoing shows, Madawa and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, will now air at new time slots. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which earlier aired twice a week, will now be shown only on Saturdays at 10:30 PM (PST) and Madawa will be telecast on Fridays at 10:30 PM (PST).