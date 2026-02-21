Why the latest Meri Zindagi Hai Tu episode is delayed: New timings and how to watch in India

Producers Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib announced the updated Ramzan slots via the official Instagram page of their production house, Six Sigma Plus.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Meri Zindagi Hai TuMeri Zindagi Hai Tu new episode timings in India. (Photo: Six Sigma Production)
Pakistani television dramas, much like Korean shows, have steadily grown in popularity among Indian audiences. One of the most loved ongoing series is Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan. The show typically premiers every Friday and Saturday. However, fans were left puzzled when the latest episode didn’t drop on YouTube on Friday. It was later revealed that the makers have revised the telecast schedule due to Ramzan.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu gets new timings in India and Pakistan

Producers Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib announced the updated Ramzan slots via the official Instagram page of their production house, Six Sigma Plus. Their two ongoing shows, Madawa and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, will now air at new time slots. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which earlier aired twice a week, will now be shown only on Saturdays at 10:30 PM (PST) and Madawa will be telecast on Fridays at 10:30 PM (PST).

The caption read: “Don’t miss Madawa and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu at their new Ramzan slots.”

 

Where can Indian fans watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

The show will first premiere digitally on ARY Digital’s official YouTube channel before appearing on other platforms. However, since the videos uploaded on the channel are not directly viewable in India, Indian fans will have to wait for Episode 31 to be uploaded on the Top Pakistani Drama YouTube channel, which also carries the series. The episode is expected to be available by 11:30 PM IST on Saturday. Additionally, the same episode will be uploaded on Dailymotion a few hours after its digital premiere.

What do we know about Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu began airing in November last year, with its latest episode broadcast on Valentine’s Day. The romantic drama revolves around two individuals from completely different worlds and their emotional journey together. With strong performances, engaging storytelling, and a compelling love story, the series has quickly become a social media favourite and continues to enjoy impressive ratings.

However, some fans have recently expressed frustration with the direction of the story, feeling that the plot is being stretched and weighed down by subplots that fail to hold their interest. Several viewers admit they now skip certain portions, especially family side tracks that seem detached from the central narrative. Audiences argue that rather than moving toward resolution, the show appears to be revisiting the same issues without meaningful progression.

